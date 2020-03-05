Richmond police make arrest in 2016 murder of Chesterfield man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made an arrest in the 2016 shooting death of a Chesterfield man in the city.
Darnell D. Lee Jr., 34, formally of Richmond, was arrested in Buckeye, Arizona by the U.S. Marshals. Police said U.S. Marshals from North Dakota and Richmond also assisted. Lee is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said Lee’s girlfriend was also arrested and charged with accessory for assisting the offender with hiding out for over three years.
“This arrest was possible thanks to the persistence of Det. Sandy Ledbetter-Clarkson,” said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino. “As she does with all her fugitives, she never stopped tracking Mr. Lee Jr. as he moved to various states while he was on the run.”
On Aug. 23, 2016, police were called to the 5000 block of Snead Road around 4:12 p.m. for a person who had been shot.
At the scene, officers found Brian M. King, 24, of Chesterfield, in the courtyard of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.
King was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
