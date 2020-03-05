Restoration plan for historic Evergreen Cemetery revealed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The restoration plan for the Historic African American Evergreen Cemetery has been revealed by Enrichmond.
The plan will cost nearly $19 million, which Enrichmond hopes to secure through fundraising.
“The completion of this plan signifies a new day for Evergreen. A path forward intended to serve as a call to action and unwavering commitment to honor and realize the vision of the cemetery’s founders and families. The stories of the extraordinary men, women, and children laid to eternal rest in these sacred grounds will be preserved, protected, celebrated, and passed on to generations to come,” the plan said.
Some of the top priorities Enrichmond wants to see completed is restoring the Maggie Walker Hilltop, having grave records, security and signage - just to name a few.
To view the full restoration plan, CLICK HERE.
According to the 170-page plan, funding for the Maggie Walker area has been secure through the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
Along with Maggie Walker, the cemetery is the final resting place to Rev. J. Andrew Bowler, John Mitchell, Jr., and Dr. Sarah Garland Boyd Jones.
“Equally notable are the thousands of African Americans whose yet-to-be recorded stories are the cornerstones in the foundation of the City of Richmond, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and America. We are forever indebted to their lives and sacrifices. However, time and circumstances have not been kind to this hallowed place in the East End of Richmond,” the plan said.
To volunteer to help clean up Evergreen Cemetery, click here.
Donations to the cause can be made by visiting Enrichmond’s website.
