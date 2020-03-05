‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Caroline County after domestic situation, school lockdown

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a wanted Caroline County man is armed and dangerous after a domestic situation caused elementary schools to go on a temporary lockdown.
According to police, Ricky A. Heinbaugh Jr. ,27, is being sought after a domestic situation that occurred in the Caroline Pines neighborhood Thursday morning.
As a precaution, police placed elementary schools in the area on lockdown. That has since been lifted.
Heinbaugh is 5′8, 150 pounds with brown hair, has blue eyes and tattoos on his neck. Police say he is believed to be in the Woodford area of Fredricksburg Turnpike.
Police are strongly advising the public that he may be armed and should not be approached if spotted.
Anyone with information on where he is should call Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400. To remain anonymous, call 804-633-1133.
