Police: Man arrested after wife found stabbed to death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after his wife was found stabbed inside their home.
On March 4 at approximately 10:42 p.m., Chesterfield police responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed inside her home in the 1800 block of Stone River Road.
After arriving on the scene, police found Mirian A. Diaz, 48, deceased from an apparent stabbing.
Upon further investigation, police say Leonidas Diaz, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court hearing.
Anyone with information about this crime or any others should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
