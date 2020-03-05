News to Know for March 5: Patient has no coronavirus; Chesterfield man stabs wife; Racial taunts at basketball game; James River sewage overflow; Brief winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Temperatures will slide to normal or below for three days.
Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s.
Police say a man has been arrested after his wife was found stabbed inside their home.
On March 4 at approximately 10:42 p.m., Chesterfield police responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed inside her home in the 1800 block of Stone River Road.
After arriving on the scene, police found Mirian A. Diaz, 48, deceased from an apparent stabbing.
Police say Leonidas Diaz, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court hearing.
A patient at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Forest Campus that was being tested for COVID-19, according to an email sent to staff, has tested negative.
That original email, marked confidential, states the patient at the hospital on Skipwith Road met the CDC’s criteria to be tested for Coronavirus.
The patient was reported as being in stable condition and staff caring for the person took precautions including wearing protective gear.
Community leaders are outraged over allegations of a racially charged high school championship game affecting players and cheerleaders at Richmond’s Armstrong High School.
The Virginia High School League is now getting involved and looking into complaints of racial slurs, a Confederate flag being displayed and violent gestures directed towards Armstrong students when they traveled to Woodstock last weekend to play against Central High School.
In a statement, Richmond Public Schools says they are taking the matter very seriously and are in communication with the other district “to ensure that we have a complete and accurate account of the events so that it can be addressed through the appropriate venues.”
A grim search continued Wednesday for survivors of deadly tornadoes in Tennessee, where 24 people were killed and 21 others remain missing.
The twisters struck after midnight Tuesday, tearing apart more than 140 buildings and burying some people in the rubble as they slept.
Rescuers searched through shattered neighborhoods Tuesday for bodies after the storms ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state.
A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier.
But his rival, Bernie Sanders, seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.
The clash between the two peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight will stretch all the way to the party’s July convention or be decided much sooner.
Richmond is set to take aggressive steps to address the sewage overflows into the James River under new legislation that was passed by Virginia lawmakers.
The new legislation put a timeline for Richmond to complete upgrades to the system by 2035.
This will help lawmakers have the funding needed to make the upgrades.
Governor Ralph Northam has signed the bill for #TeamTommie license plates into law.
According to Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page in January, the DMV will take over and develop the plates for public purchase, which can take up to nine months.
Tommie the pit bull died in early 2019 after being set on fire.
When I look into the eyes of an animal, I do not see an animal. I see a living being. I see a friend. I feel a soul. - A.D Williams
