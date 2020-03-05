Man shot in the face, police seek new leads 10 years later

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a cold case where a man was shot in the face nearly 10 years ago.
On March 11, 2010 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Park Meadows Lane for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Terry Nero, then 53-years-old, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face.
Nero said a single bullet smashed through his kitchen window. His elderly mother, a retired nurse, saved his life. Nero was taken to the hospital in critical condition but recovered and is now pleading for answers to who is responsible for the shooting.
“While Henrico police have been committed to this investigation following-up on leads, Mr. Nero has face a lengthy recovery himself,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
Nero and detectives on the case will speak about the incident Thursday in hopes of seeking new leads in this case.
In 2010, police said witness accounts made it sound like the suspect was hiding in the victim’s backyard before the shot was fired.
“Seconds after the shot was fired, a witness observed the shadow of someone running from the scene,” police said at the time.
In June 2019, thanks to fundraising through family and friends, along with help from Hughes Outdoor Media, a message with Nero’s website and the phrase, “9 Yrs – NO ARRESTS, HOW COME?” began rotating on among four billboards along I-95 in Richmond.
“All I look forward to now is that people going up and down this interstate see this, and realize that there’s danger still out there,” Nero said in 2019. “That somebody else is going to get hurt if they haven’t already.”
NBC12 has spoken to Nero multiple times since this incident happened.
In May 2012, Nero explained how he underwent major reconstructive surgery after being shot in the face. The 18-hour surgery was significant because doctors had to rebuild Nero’s upper jaw.
"I haven't been able to chew food in two years,” Nero said in 2012. “I don't have the life I had. Somebody took that away from me with malicious intent.”
Anyone with information on this crime can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You may also submit tips on the “P3” tip app on your smartphone or tablet, remaining anonymous, or by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
