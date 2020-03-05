Man robbed at gunpoint trying to sell cell phone, suspect charged

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say a 20-year-old man robbed another man at gunpoint who was trying to sell him a cell phone.
On Feb. 29 around 7:18 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Route 360 for a report of a robbery.
“Officers met with the victim who stated he had a cellphone for sale on an app and he had been conversing with the subject back and forth to purchase it,” police said.
The buyer told the victim to meet him along a residential street.
When the victim arrived, he told police he saw a man in the roadway who immediately asked to see the phone.
“The victim reached to get the phone then turned around to see the subject point a gun at him,” police said.
According to police, the suspect, who was later identified as Tashon Marquise Johnson, 20, of Henrico, demanded the phone and then hit the victim.
That caused the phone to fall to the ground, where Johnson then picked it up and ran off between nearby houses, police said.
Johnson was arrested in connection to the incident and faces charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
In response to this incident, Henrico Police issued the following safety message:
“Henrico police realize there are apps to help our community sell, buy, and trade items. It is important to think about personal safety when conducting these private sales. Consider time of day and locations when meeting a complete stranger. It is recommended to meet in a public area where there are others around and preferably a place you know has surveillance cameras. If something doesn’t feel right about the transaction about to take place, cancel and make an alternate plan.”
