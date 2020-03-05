Law enforcement chase stolen ‘Bobcat’ down busy N.C. roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man is accused of leading multiple agencies on a unique pursuit through the Wilmington area Wednesday night.
Videos submitted by WECT viewers Sheldon Hamilton and Chris Gore show multiple law enforcement vehicles on College Road. Amid the blue police lights, you can see a white Bobcat pass with a trail of patrol cars behind it.
Wilmington police say the driver was operating a skid-steer loader “erratically” and that’s when the sheriff’s office began to pursue him. WPD became involved when the driver crossed into city limits.
The chase went up Military Cutoff Road, to Gordon, to College, to Lennon, to Market and over to Cardinal before deputies subdued the suspect near the Inland Greens subdivision.
According to Lt. Brewer, Adarious Walker was taken into custody. He has been charged with:
- Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers (M)
- Reckless Driving To Endanger (M)
- Fail To Heed Light/Siren (M)
- No Operators License (M)
- Impede Traffic - Sit/Stand/Lie Highway (M)
- Fail To Stop Steady Red Light (M)
There are no reports of damage involved in the incident.
Law enforcement doesn’t believe Walker used drugs or alcohol prior to last night’s chase.
Wilmington police say they haven’t received any reports of stolen construction equipment and haven’t charged Walker with larceny yet. However, once the weather clears and construction crews arrive back at their sites, a report may come in.
