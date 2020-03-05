Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
DOMINION LEGISLATION
In rare move, Senate OKs bill over Dominion's objections
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved a bill over the objections of Dominion Energy that would restore state regulatory oversight of how electric utilities can write off certain costs. The vote marked the first time in recent memory the energy giant has lost a floor vote in the business-friendly upper chamber. But the surprise defeat for Dominion was only temporary, as the Senate quickly voted to reconsider and put off a final decision. But supporters of the measure said they are confident the measure will eventually pass with only minor changes, given the bipartisan vote of 27-13 in favor of the bill.
SCHOOL AIDE-ADDERALL
Virginia school aide sentenced for stealing students' pills
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school clinic aide convicted of stealing students' prescription medications and replacing them with other drugs has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a Chesterfield judge handed 39-year-old Caitlin Poytress the sentence Monday. She pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and possession of a controlled substance, among other counts. Prosecutors alleged a school nurse noticed last spring that medications were missing and pill logs showed unexplained changes. A parent later reported that her child’s Adderall pills had been replaced with Benadryl, and a school investigation found two other children's medications had been swapped out.
COCKFIGHTING ARREST
Chickens seized, man arrested in cockfighting investigation
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a northern Virginia man and seized more than 60 chickens as part of an investigation into an alleged cockfighting operation. Prince William County Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Arwin Pingol of Manassas has been charged with 38 felony counts of animal fighting. Police say they carried out a search warrant after receiving a tip and found 63 chickens at Pingol's home. Police say the chickens were being prepared for fights and that cockfighting paraphernalia was also found on the property. They do not believe any cockfighting occurred on the property.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA-CANDIDATE FRAUD
Ex-staffer pleads to lesser charges in election fraud case
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former congressional campaign staffer has pleaded guilty to woeful neglect of election duties in an election fraud case that clouded the race for Virginia's 2nd District in 2018. WAVY-TV reports that Lauren Peabody pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor on Tuesday. She was given a suspended sentence of 12 months and a $1,000 fine. Peabody worked on the re-election campaign for freshman Republican Congressman Scott Taylor. Democrat Elaine Luria ultimately won the seat along Virginia's coast. Peabody was among staffers accused of trying to place a third-party "spoiler candidate" on the ballot. The strategy involved gathering signatures and was widely viewed as an effort to draw votes away from Luria.
SPOTTED LANTERNFLY-PENNSYLVANIA
Pennsylvania adds 12 counties to lanternfly quarantine zone
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is continuing its westward march across Pennsylvania. State agriculture officials are nearly doubling the number of counties in a quarantine zone. A dozen counties were added to the list Tuesday, including Allegheny and Beaver in western Pennsylvania. Twenty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are now under quarantine, requiring businesses that move products, vehicles and other items in and out of the quarantine zone to obtain a permit. Native to Asia, the large, colorful planthopper sucks sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them.
FEMALE ACTIVISM-EXHIBIT
Exhibit to mark a century of female activism in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is set to open an exhibit that celebrates a century of female activism in the state. "Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women's Suffrage to Today” is scheduled to open Sunday. The exhibit will feature artifacts from the museum's collections, new acquisitions made through a major collecting initiative and rarely seen loans from private individuals. It is intended to honor change-makers who have brought about positive change in their communities, Virginia and the nation. In a news release, Museum Collections Curator Karen Sherry said the stories in the exhibit underscore the importance of civic engagement.
ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY
Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic presidential primary
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary. The former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, reaffirming the state's preference for moderate candidates over more progressive ones. With most votes counted, Biden won a majority of voters over his opponents and and virtually every county in the state. He won big with African American voters, as well suburban voters who will be key in the general election against President Donald Trump.