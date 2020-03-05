I-95 double-lane closure to go effect for repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will be closing two lanes of Interstate 95 north for pipe repairs following recent weather events.
The closure between the Downtown Expressway and Interstate 64 east will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Friday and will continue until about 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“Following an inspection on I-95 north, crews discovered that a drainage pipe had become disjointed during a period of heavy rain and is in need of repair,” VDOT said in a release.
The double-lane closure is happening over the weekend to limit impacts to weekday traffic.
During the work, drivers should use Routes 295 north and 288 north to avoid delays.
