Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin, and No. 22 Virginia earned its seventh victory in a row by beating Miami 46-44. Six of the Cavaliers' victories during the streak have been by a total of 13 points. Junior Jay Huff led Virginia with 17 points _ and they were the Cavaliers' first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Virginia hasn’t lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville. The teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville. Miami lost its third game in a row.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to seven by beating the Washington Capitals 5-2. Travis Konecny scored 71 seconds after a potential goal was disallowed to shift the momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia now trails first-place Washington by just one point. The Flyers have won 10 of 12 games to vault up the standings, but suffered a big loss in Washington. Winger James van Riemsdyk left in the first period with a broken hand and is expected to miss some time. Winger Tom Wilson fought twice and had an assist for the Capitals.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points in his return from a groin injury and Carmelo Anthony scored 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 125-104. Hassan Whiteside finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for Portland. CJ McCollum, like Lillard, had 22 points and five assists. It was Lillard’s first game in three weeks after missing six with a groin strain. Washington guard Bradley Beal scored 29 points on 10-for-29 shooting.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Ballock made a season-high six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and No. 11 Creighton rode one of its best shooting games of the season to a 91-76 win over Georgetown. The Bluejays hit a season-high 17 3s on 36 attempts. They made only 4 of 27 in a 20-point loss at St. John's on Sunday. Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and eight assists. Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 22 points. Creighton plays No. 8 Seton Hall on Saturday with the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament going to the winner.