Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to seven by beating the Washington Capitals 5-2. Travis Konecny scored 71 seconds after a potential goal was disallowed to shift the momentum in a showdown of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia now trails first-place Washington by just one point. The Flyers have won 10 of 12 games to vault up the standings, but suffered a big loss in Washington. Winger James van Riemsdyk left in the first period with a broken hand and is expected to miss some time. Winger Tom Wilson fought twice and had an assist for the Capitals.