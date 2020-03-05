Henrico Schools holding information sessions on pre-Labor Day start

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold information sessions for the proposal on the shift to a pre-Labor Day start for the 2021-2022 school year.
Families and members of the public are invited to ask questions, offer feedback and learn more about the school division’s decision to move forward with the idea.
Five information sessions will be held at the following locations and time:
March 16
- 10:30 a.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico, Va. 23229
- 6:30 p.m. at Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va. 23228
March 19
- 6:30 p.m. at Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave., Henrico, Va. 23227
March 24
- 6:30 p.m. at Pocahontas Middle School, 12000 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va. 23233
April 2
- 10:30 a.m. at Fairfield Area Library, 1401 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223
“In 2019, the General Assembly gave Virginia school divisions the option of starting the school year earlier. Henrico is one of several school divisions in the Richmond area that is considering a pre-Labor Day start,” the school division said in a release.
Under the proposal, school would start Aug. 23, 2021, and end June 3, 2022. The earlier start would not affect the traditional length of the school year.
“The School Board is tentatively scheduled to vote on the matter at its April 23 meeting, in order to give the Henrico community notice of the change more than a year in advance,” the school division said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.