Hanover deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on March 4.
Matthew Jose Carter, 17, was last seen in Mechanicsville in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Lee-Davis Road.
Carter was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein hooded jacket, blue jeans, black and red Adidas shoes.
Deputies said he may be heading to the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
