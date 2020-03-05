George Mason, Fordham meet in conference play

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Fordham's Jalen Cobb, Antwon Portley and Joel Soriano have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Cobb has connected on 31.1 percent of the 122 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.