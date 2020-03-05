Forecast: A brief return to winter, then warming back up quickly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slide to normal or below for three days.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the overnight and morning, especially East and South of Richmond. A few showers are also likely in the afternoon, especially in RVA, the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Don’t be surprised to see some snowflakes mixing in with the rain showers in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Lows in the low 30s, high around 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m., turn your clocks forward one hour.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high near 70
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
