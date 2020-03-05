Forecast: A brief return to winter, then warming back up quickly

FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the overnight and morning, especially East and South of Richmond. A few showers are also likely in the afternoon, especially in RVA, the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Don’t be surprised to see some snowflakes mixing in with the rain showers in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)