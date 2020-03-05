DEQ: “Cathy’s Camp” land is contaminated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The land that Richmond homeless camp sits on is contaminated. We’re learning this just as some city council members demand an update from the mayor on how the situation at “Cathy’s Camp” will be resolved.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says the soil on the site is not suitable for long-term residential use. That’s because it’s contaminated with arsenic and other chemicals that are a health hazard.
Late Thursday afternoon, several city councilors met to discuss the camp. The site, which is owned by VCU and leased to the city, is home to more than 70 tents and about 100 people at this point.
A VCU spokesperson says they became aware of the camp in December and are now working with the city and another organization to connect the homeless with city resources for shelter and food and relocate as soon possible.
"From the seat I sit in, I consider this a crisis and i think we need to be aggressive about the action we're taking especially with this new information from VCU that the land that folks have their tents pitched on has contaminants in it and that they consider it a dangerous environment," said city councilor Kristen Larson.
Councilor Stephanie Lynch would like to identify public land that can be used for a pilot homeless housing project. Councilor Ellen Robertson thinks pushing a homeless study forward will help too.
The hope is that the full city council will get an update on what’s next for “Cathy’s Camp” sometime this month.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.