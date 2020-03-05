Chester 9-year old sprinting to success in track and field

She quickly fell in love with the sport, and has grown into one of the best in the country when it comes to her age group. Last year, competing in the 200m, 400m and long jump, Alaiyah won 12 national championships. She has set personal bests of 29.63 seconds in the 200m, 1:07 in the 400m, and 13′2″ in the long jump. Her ability speaks volumes, but to her coaches, it’s her character that speaks the loudest.