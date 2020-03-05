Charges against Richmond carjacking suspect certified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The case against a man charged with a high profile Richmond carjacking is moving forward. Thursday morning, a General District Court Judge certified two felony charges against Antonio Harris. He was present in a prison jumpsuit.
During the preliminary hearing, the victim testified in tears. She told the judge she thought Harris and another person were going to kill her on January 31, 2020.
“But they weren’t going to get me,” she testified.
The Lyft driver said both suspects pulled guns on her after she picked them up and forced her out the Kia Sol she was driving. That second person has not been identified. A grand jury will hear the case on April 6, 2020.
Richmond Police say the same car taken maybe connected to the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old on Southlawn Avenue. Harris remains behind bars.
