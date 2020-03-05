Africa Community Exchange Liberia hosting 7th Annual Projekt for Progress

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Africa Community Exchange Liberia is holding their 7th Annual Projekt for Progress fundraiser that will take place April 2.
ACE Liberia is a non-profit helps to normalize the lives of youth in Liberia, allowing them to overcome the impact of 14 years of civil war.
ACE hopes to enroll 120 teachers this year. Funding also supports monthly continuing education for the teachers who participate in the summer program.
Proceeds from last year’s Projekt for Progress funded professional teacher training, food, and transportation for 110 teachers from 20 schools throughout Liberia.
Cost is $25 in advance or $30 at the door and includes two drinks, light appetizers, and entertainment.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Answer Brewpub at 6008 W. Broad St.
