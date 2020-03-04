Virginia lawmakers vote to prohibit landlords from refusing Section 8 vouchers

Landlords who lease more than four units will no longer be allowed to refuse prospective tenants solely because they rely on government subsidies to pay their rent under legislation that has now cleared both chambers of the General Assembly.
Advocates say the bill will open a range of quality housing options for low-income tenants who are currently limited by many landlords’ decision not to participate in the Section 8 Housing Assistance Program.
“So often, voucher holders have to go to places that are less desirable,” said Christie Marra, who advocated for the legislation on behalf of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Under the new law, she said, “As long as they can afford it with their voucher, they can live there.”
Proposed by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, the legislation would ban any landlord who leases more than four units from refusing to rent to tenants solely because they pay with a voucher. Bourne said the law wouldn’t force landlords to accept tenants with vouchers if they didn’t meet other screening standards the landlord applies, such as a credit check.
Under the program, tenants typically pay a third of their income toward rent and the government pays the difference. For an apartment or house to be eligible for a subsidy, total rent can’t exceed a federally-established fair market value for the specific metro area or county. In Virginia, that rate ranges from $676 for a one-bedroom apartment in Lynchburg to $1,500 in Northern Virginia.
The Virginia Apartment Management Association opposed the measure, arguing it would unfairly force landlords to enter into contracts with the government to participate in a program that they say is inconsistently administered by sometimes dysfunctional local housing authorities.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.