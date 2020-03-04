Virginia Department of Health ready for potential coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the COVID-19.
The State Department of Health says they have plans in place to deal with any sort of outbreak, and they are looking back at past health emergencies to help them get prepared, but other contingency plans involve the general public.
“It’s a harder disease to deal with, mainly because we’ve not seen it before. So when we say ‘novel’, we mean ‘novel’. This is new,” said VDH Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver.
Dr. Oliver says their response will be similar to how VDH administered care in 2009 when the H1N1 flu was making headlines, but with some updates.
“The [coronavirus] mortality rate is much higher than the flu. It’s been in the elderly population primarily, so we want to target things like that, whereas flu tends to hit really young folks. There’s a lot of things like that which we have to tweak in the plan.”
But the fight against the coronavirus isn’t just limited to government officials. The department is looking for more volunteers to add to their Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“In Tennessee, there was the horrible tornado [Tuesday]. Situations like that over here, where we needed to send first responders, part of that team would be our medical reserve corps," said the doctor.
Volunteers, which currently numbers around 10,000 around Virginia, would lend an extra hand to healthcare professionals and others in the state’s response team.
In the meantime, Dr. Oliver says the department will continue with precautions like monitoring travelers that may have visited countries where infections are high.
“With the first case, we’ll be on it, as we have been with every suspected case,” he said.
People can sign up for the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps on their website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.