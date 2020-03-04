Putnam County victims identified, 5 children among the dead; 4 people still missing

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Five children were among the victims of a catastrophic tornado that tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning. Eighteen people died in Putnam County and four people are still missing.
On Wednesday, Putnam County officials identified 17 of 18 people who were killed in Tuesday’s tornado outbreak:
- Jessica Clark – 30s female
- Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female
- Hattie Collins – 3- to 4-year-old female
- Dawson Curtis – 6- to 7-year-old female
- Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male
- Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s
- Sawyer Kimberlin – 2- to 3-year-old male
- Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s
- Todd Koehler – male in his 50s
- Sue Koehler – female in her 50s
- Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female
- Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female
- Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male
- Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12- to 13-year-old female
- Keith Selby – male
- Cathy Selby – female
- Jamie Smith – 30- to 35-year-old female
- Stephanie Fields – a female in her 30s
Officials said they don’t believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
- David Phillips
- Delma Cumby
- Diana Lynn Hamilton
- Michael Roberts
Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you are on this list.
The National Weather Service has yet to finish surveys of the Putnam County damage but said Wednesday the damage was caused by “at least” an EF-3.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a level three state of emergency following the tornadoes.
There are several ways you can help Tennesseans affected by the storms.
