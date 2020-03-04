VCU sees lead slip away, falls to Duquesne on Senior Night

Bones Hyland gave the Rams a three point cushion with a triple to make it 75-72, but once again, the Dukes had a response. Tavian Dunn-Martin knocked down a corner three to tie the game, followed by a Baylee Steele deep ball from the wing to put Duquesne up 78-75. Santos-Silva would pull the black and gold to within one, but after Marcus Weathers hits two free throws, Hyland’s last second three point attempt was off the mark.