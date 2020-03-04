VCU sees lead slip away, falls to Duquesne on Senior Night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Marcus Santos-Silva scored 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough, as Duquesne forced overtime and topped VCU, 80-77. It marks the Dukes’ first win in eight meetings with the Rams.
VCU opened up a 10 point advantage in the first half and held a 30-26 lead at the break. The second frame saw the Rams swell their lead to 12 with 8:41 to play, but then Duquesne chipped away. The Dukes used a 12-2 run to pull to within a bucket, and tied the game with 5.9 seconds left on a Norman Lamar jump shot. The two squads would head to the extra session tied at 70.
Bones Hyland gave the Rams a three point cushion with a triple to make it 75-72, but once again, the Dukes had a response. Tavian Dunn-Martin knocked down a corner three to tie the game, followed by a Baylee Steele deep ball from the wing to put Duquesne up 78-75. Santos-Silva would pull the black and gold to within one, but after Marcus Weathers hits two free throws, Hyland’s last second three point attempt was off the mark.
In addition to Santos-Silva’s performance, Hyland and Issac Vann scored 13 points and Mike’l Simms chipped in 10 points. Dunn-Martin scored 23 points for Duquesne off the bench.
VCU was out-rebounded, 40-29, and shot just 52.4 percent from the free throw line (11-21).
Prior to the game, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Maliek Crowfield, Simms and Vann were honored during Senior Night festivities. Jenkins, who has stepped away from basketball to focus on a personal health issue, was in attendance. Evans, Corey Douglas and Vince Williams continued to sit with injuries.
The Rams fall to 18-12, 8-9 in the Atlantic 10. They still hold the eighth spot in the conference standings, pending UMass’s result on Wednesday against La Salle. VCU closes out its regular season on Friday at Davidson.
