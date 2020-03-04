Top 5 things to know about student loans

First of all it’s important you know the difference between a federal student loan and a private student loan. Federal student loans are offered by the government. And the two types of loans have very different benefits, interest rates and repayment options. Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union tells us you always want to access federal student loans before you go onto private. She also says-- only borrow what you need. This is key! “So often a student might gain access to grants and student loans and it might be cover the cost of their room and board and tuition and they have a little bit left over. If they don’t need all of the money they should not be not take it,” said Dale.