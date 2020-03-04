Suspect arrested following car theft, break-ins in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a car and other items from unlocked vehicles in New Kent County.
According to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, several officers and the Virginia State Police responded to the Kentwood Farms/Greenwood Estates neighborhood after the suspect was spotted in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended in the Kentwood Farms neighborhood.
Police say several unlocked vehicles had property stolen out of them throughout the night.
Police have recovered some of the property and are taking numerous reports from Rock Cedar, Kentwood Farms and Arbors neighborhoods.
If your vehicle was entered throughout the night or if your property was stolen, contact the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.
