Spiders use late sprint to top Davidson, clinch top four spot in A-10 Tournament

Chris Mooney and company trailed, 34-30, at the half, and battled Davidson in a back and forth affair as the second stanza progressed. Richmond found itself down ,55-52, with 9:03 to play, but that’s when the Spiders took over, uncorking a 28-8 run to close the game. After going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half, they exploded for eight triples in the second, five during that crucial stretch run.