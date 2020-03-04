Spiders use late sprint to top Davidson, clinch top four spot in A-10 Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Entering halftime on Tuesday night, Richmond had not connected on a three pointer and trailed Davidson by four. Then a couple of the Spiders’ play-makers took over.
Nick Sherod scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half as Richmond went on a late run to top the Wildcats, 80-63, at the Robins Center. It marked the Spiders’ third straight win and eighth victory in their last nine games.
Chris Mooney and company trailed, 34-30, at the half, and battled Davidson in a back and forth affair as the second stanza progressed. Richmond found itself down ,55-52, with 9:03 to play, but that’s when the Spiders took over, uncorking a 28-8 run to close the game. After going 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half, they exploded for eight triples in the second, five during that crucial stretch run.
Sherod led four Spiders in double-figures. Blake Francis added 18 points, Grant Golden chipped in 15 points, while Nathan Cayo added 11. Jacob Gilyard added nine points and eight assists. Davidson’s Kellan Grady scored a game-high 21 points.
Richmond won the rebounding battle, 36-25, despite Golden not tallying a single board.
The Spiders improve to 23-7, 13-4 in the Atlantic 10, and clinch a top four spot in next week’s Atlantic 10 Tournament. Richmond cannot finish any lower than third place and can secure second place with a Rhode Island loss to Dayton on Wednesday or a win at Duquesne on Friday.
