Soldier surprises mother with return home from deployment

SUSSEX CO., Va. (WWBT) - A Sussex County teacher’s Friday got even better after her son, a solider in the U.S. Army, made a surprise return home.
Special Service Group soldier Sytoi Warren, who is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, was scheduled to return home following a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.
“I wanted to give my mom the greatest surprise I could of her life,” Warren said. “She had no idea I would return home almost a month earlier than she was expecting.”
On Feb. 28, Warren traveled to Sussex Central High School to surprise his mother, Jwatonda Greene, who works as a teacher/mentor in the Special Education Department and also coaches JV/Varsity cheerleading.
Video captured of the surprise shows Warren walking into a gymnasium and Greene turning around, nearly running into her son, before she jumps in his arms.
“My baby!” Greene screamed happily in the video.
The mother and son stood hugging each other for more than a minute. Greene later checks her son’s hands and taps him to make sure he’s “real”.
“I’m so thankful to be home,” Warren said.
Warren is scheduled to leave Fort Bragg in December and head to Fort Jackson, SC to be a drill sergeant for trainees who enter the U.S. Army in basic training.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.