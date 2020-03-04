Solar array at school recognized as pollinator-friendly

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A solar array at a Virginia elementary school is the first to receive the highest possible designation under a new program that encourages pollinator-friendly solar development.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Monday that Cople Elementary School in Westmoreland County had been awarded a Gold Certified Pollinator Smart Project label.
A key focus is the use of Virginia native plant species. Charlottesville-based Sun Tribe installed the project.
The company said in a news release that the ground-mounted solar system meets 100 percent of the school’s energy needs.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)