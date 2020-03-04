Confederate flag displayed, racial taunts made to students at Armstrong basketball game

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NAACP along with Richmond Public School officials are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address reports of a racially-charged incident that occurred over the weekend at a school athletic event in Shenandoah County.
The Armstrong boys basketball team traveled to Central High School in Woodstock over the weekend for the Region 3B championship game. During the game, student-athletes “experienced a reported encounter with students from another school district during which derogatory language was directed towards them,” according to Richmond school officials.
The principal from Central High School says a confederate flag was briefly displayed before the start of the game and was administrators “intervened promptly and confiscated the flag." Then, with 2 minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, a report of a student making gestures towards Armstrong cheerleaders was brought to the Athletic Director.
The principal says the situation was immediately addressed and some disciplinary actions have already been taken. She claims other reports from the game were not communicated with Central staff by Richmond Schools.
In a statement, Richmond Public Schools says they are taking the matter very seriously and are in communication with the other district “to ensure that we have a complete and accurate account of the events so that it can be addressed through the appropriate venues.”
Full details of the encounter were not given from the district. The NAACP plans to address the situation at a press conference with Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras at 4:15 p.m.
