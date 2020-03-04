RPD: 2 arrested after shooting, police chase

March 3, 2020 at 11:01 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:01 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said two people have been arrested after a shooting and chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a shooting just after 2:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located two suspects and a brief police chase ensued. They were found in Chesterfield and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

