RPD: 2 arrested after shooting, police chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said two people have been arrested after a shooting and chase on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a shooting just after 2:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located two suspects and a brief police chase ensued. They were found in Chesterfield and taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
