Rare 1627 edition of ‘Generall Historie’ becomes permanent exhibit at Jamestown

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation has acquired a rare 1627 edition of Captain John Smith’s “The Generall Historie of Virginia, New England and the Summer Isles” for future display at Jamestown Settlement.
The Generall Historie was published in 1624 and reprinted five times by 1632 as a result of its popularity.
The book contains Smith’s accounts of the founding of Jamestown in 1607, his capture and rescue through the intervention of Pocahontas, observations of the time he spent in Virginia in 1606-1609 and explorations of the New England coast in 1610-1617.
“The ‘Generall Historie’ is regarded as one of the foundational sources for European settlement on the eastern seaboard of North America and Bermuda,” Luke Pecoraro, said.
Pecoraro is the Director of Curatorial Services for the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, which is an educational agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia that administers Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.
“This work represents the compilation of Smith’s four earlier reports on the Virginia and New England colonies, all of which are very rare," Pecoraro said.
The book measures 11 by 7 1/2 inches and has its original 17th-century calf binding.
The book features four fold-out plates: a map of Virginia with five vignettes from Smith’s adventure, a map of Virginia illustrating the Jamestown settlement and principal Indian towns, a map of the Summer Isles (Bermuda), and a map of coastal New England. It also contains the bookplate of Benedict Leonard Calvert, second son of the 4th Lord Baltimore, who served as Governor of Maryland in 1727-1731.
The Generall Historie joins more than 1,500 objects and 200,000 archaeological artifacts in the Jamestown Settlement portion of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation collection.
