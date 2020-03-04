Pollen levels already medium to high in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you feel your allergies flaring up, it’s not your imagination. Pollen levels are already medium to high in Central Virginia in early March.
On our one to five allergy report scale (with one being the least and five being the most), pollen levels are already at a five out of five.
Our warm winter and particularly the recent 60+ degree temperatures have undoubtedly contributed to this early March surge in the pollen levels. Some trees are already starting to bloom in Central Virginia.
