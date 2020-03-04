Police: Suspect arrested for Stafford armed robberies

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, a suspect has been arrested in connection to armed robberies in Stafford.
Police say Joshua Castillo, 19, of Stafford was arrested on Feb. 27 for outstanding warrants for robbery, abduction, entering or setting a vehicle in motion and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by the Fairfax County Police Department. Castillo was arrested after the police department recognized him from a Be on the Lookout notification.
Castillo was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to police, the first robbery occurred on Feb. 18 when the victim met with Castillo for the first time in the area of Aquia Town Center.
During the encounter, Castillo held a gun to the victim’s head and demanded that he give him his phone and money.
The victim complied and Castillo left the scene.
A second robbery occurred on Feb. 20 when Castillo met a 16-year-old juvenile at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center located on 1600 Mine Road and joined him for a game of basketball.
Castillo then attempted to steal the victim’s phone and credit cards.
After a brief struggle, the juvenile was able to drive away and report the incident to the sheriff’s office.
