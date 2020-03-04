Police: Body found inside vehicle in Richmond

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 4, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a body was found inside a vehicle in Richmond.

At approximately 9:11 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Cliff Avenue after the report of a vehicle parked in an alley.

After arriving on the scene, officers found the body of a man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes, Detective P. Ripley, at 804-646-0423.

