Patient at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital being tested for coronavirus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A patient at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital Forest Campus is being tested for COVID-19, according to an email sent to staff.
That email, marked confidential, states the patient at the hospital on Skipwith Road met the CDC’s criteria to be tested for Coronavirus. The patient is in stable condition and staff caring for the person are taking precautions including wearing protective gear.
The results of the test are currently pending with the CDC.
To be clear, a spokesperson for Henrico Doctors says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at their hospitals. However, starting this week, they are directing visitors and patients to specific entrances so they can be properly screened.
“Starting this week, visitors and patients will be directed to use specific entrances so that we can properly screen them. Patients will be limited to 2-3 visitors at a time. If a patient is displaying symptoms such as fever or respiratory distress, measures are taken to respond appropriately to the patient’s needs and limit exposure to other individuals at HCA Va Hospitals,” a Henrico Doctors’ spokesperson said.
The Virginia Department of Health confirms there are 2 people in the Central Virginia health region being tested for Coronavirus.
The information comes following Governor Ralph Northam’s press conference Wednesday where he said 17 people have been tested throughout the state. Fourteen people have tested negative with three test results pending.
State health officials say COVID-19 is “a serious public health threat.” But at the same time saying the risk for Virginians right now is low.
The governor says now is not the time to panic, rather prepare yourself for what may come.
“My top priority is to keep Virginians safe and also to keep you informed with up-to-date and accurate information. I want to assure Virginians we are actively monitoring this new disease and it’s spread,” said Northam.
Bon Secours and McGuire Veterans said they do not have any pending coronavirus cases. VCU Medical Center would not comment on patient care for coronavirus.
