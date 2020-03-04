Owens & Minor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.
The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $62.4 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.21 billion.
Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 60 cents per share.
Owens & Minor shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.
_____
