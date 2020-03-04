Northam approves #TeamTommie license plates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has signed the bill for #TeamTommie license plates into law.
According to Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page in January, the DMV will take over and develop the plates for public purchase, which can take up to nine months.
Tommie the pit bull died in early 2019 after being set on fire.
Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty for Tommie’s death.
Hill was sentenced to five years in prison in August of 2019.
A “Tommie Fund” was created and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help animal shelters across Virginia.
