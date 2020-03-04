News to Know for March 4: Super Tuesday results; Northam holds coronavirus presser; Olympics not postponed; Tornado aftermath; Gorgeous weather today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Sunny with mild temperatures the next couple of days.
Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier.
Biden and Sanders were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.
Biden took Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, while Sanders won California, Colorado, Utah and Vermont.
Sanders and Biden remained locked in a tight race in Maine early Wednesday, with votes still being counted.
Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference about preparations the state of Virginia will take on the coronavirus crisis.
VDH says they are monitoring and investigating reports of illness potentially associated with COVID-19.
The majority of the people tested are in northern Virginia and have not tested positive for the illness.
Governor Northam will be addressing how Virginia is preparing for the coronavirus at 10 a.m. at the Patrick Henry Building.
Tokyo Olympic organizers repeated their message again at the start of meetings with the IOC: the Summer Games will not be waylaid by the coronavirus that is spreading from neighboring China.
Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori says: “I would like to make it clear again that we are not considering cancellation or postponement of the games."
The Olympics start in just over five months.
The number of deaths from devastating tornadoes in Tennessee has risen to 24.
The storms struck early Tuesday as families slept. The twisters shredded more than 140 buildings and buried people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements.
The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts in Putnam County, 80 miles east of Nashville. An unspecified number of people were missing.
The American Red Cross Virginia chapter says once they get an idea of the damage from the Tennessee chapter, then they will be ready to head over.
Education advocates will hold a press conference to call for Virginia public schools to be fully funded.
According to the Fund Our Schools campaign, the current state budget proposals fall short of what is needed to ensure high-quality education.
The news conference will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the General Assembly to discuss where they stand on education funding this year and what needs to be done going forward.
If you are a fan of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew, then this might be the perfect job for you!
Total benefits include the $1,000, The Office swag, a Netflix gift card and freedom to watch from wherever you choose.
To learn more about the job and apply, click here.
“Disaster gave me two things: A moment to react and a decision to overcome” - Michael Dooley
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.