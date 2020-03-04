$32 million to be invested in Richmond roads, sidewalks

“Last year’s historic investment, and this year’s record commitment to double our efforts to pave more roads and improve our network of sidewalks, is a major step toward meeting our $100 million in city infrastructure needs after years of deferred maintenance,” said Stoney. "We are committed to doing the basic blocking and tackling of city government, and these investments underscore our commitment to improving the quality of life for all our residents and making Richmond the best place to live, work, and play.”