$32 million to be invested in Richmond roads, sidewalks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Wednesday that the 2021 budget will include $32 million for road and sidewalk improvement.
The 2020 budget invested $15 million in paving roads and $1.2 million in sidewalk maintenance and placement.
The money for the 2021 budget includes $15 million out of the city’s coffers and $15 million from the state revenue.
“Last year’s historic investment, and this year’s record commitment to double our efforts to pave more roads and improve our network of sidewalks, is a major step toward meeting our $100 million in city infrastructure needs after years of deferred maintenance,” said Stoney. "We are committed to doing the basic blocking and tackling of city government, and these investments underscore our commitment to improving the quality of life for all our residents and making Richmond the best place to live, work, and play.”
