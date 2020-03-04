Luncheon will honor women who have served Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Richmond police captain, a former first lady of Virginia and a nun are among the women who will be honored during a luncheon to mark Women's History Month.
“Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women” will be hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch on March 16.
The event is being held to honor women whose vision and commitment have served Richmond and Virginia.
The Times-Dispatch reports that participants will share personal reflections on how they persevered, how they were inspired and how they are extending the path for the next generations of women.
