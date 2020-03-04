Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY
Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic presidential primary
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary. The former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, reaffirming the state's preference for moderate candidates over more progressive ones. With most votes counted, Biden won a majority of voters over his opponents and and virtually every county in the state. He won big with African American voters, as well suburban voters who will be key in the general election against President Donald Trump.
The Latest: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Texas' Democratic presidential primary. The state has 228 delegates at stake, the second biggest prize of Super Tuesday. The state, which has long been reliably Republican, is growing increasingly bluer amid a demographics change. Biden held a rally in Dallas on Monday night, where he showcased two of his newest supporters and former rivals, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke. Pete Buttigieg endorsed Biden earlier in the night in Dallas. Biden has also won Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won California, Utah, Vermont and Colorado.
AP VoteCast: Health care top issue in Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Virginia’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Virginia. VoteCast also found voters in Virginia’s Democratic primary were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in the state on Tuesday.
Virginia Democratic primary results could be key indicator
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Results from Virginia's Democratic primary could be a key indicator of which of the party's presidential hopefuls will face President Donald Trump in the general election. The Old Dominion is one of 14 states voting in what's known as the “Super Tuesday” Democratic primary. Other major states voting include California, Texas and North Carolina. Virginia represents a key test for many Democratic hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he had signed into law the measure that bans licensed therapists and counselors from subjecting minors to the practice. The legislation passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. The American Psychological Association has said conversion therapy is not based in science and is harmful to mental health. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of deaths from devastating tornadoes in Tennessee has risen to 24. Gov. Bill Lee announced the increase Tuesday at a news conference with Nashville Mayor John Cooper. Rescuers were searching through shattered neighborhoods for bodies less than a day after the storms ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state as families slept. Authorities say some of the victims died in their beds. The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified number of people were missing.
Trump campaign sues Washington Post, claims defamation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing the The Washington Post, alleging defamation in two opinion articles published last year. The campaign says the articles falsely claim the campaign conspired with Russia. The lawsuit cites two opinion pieces that the campaign says “are 100 percent false and defamatory.” A spokeswoman for The Post called the legal action “disappointing” and vowed the news organization would “vigorously defend” itself. Trump has chafed at media scrutiny and repeatedly lashed out against the newspaper and its owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Luncheon will honor women who have served Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond police captain, a former first lady of Virginia and a nun are among the women who will be honored during a luncheon to mark Women's History Month. “Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women” will be hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch on March 16. The event is being held to honor women whose vision and commitment have served Richmond and Virginia. The Times-Dispatch reports that participants will share personal reflections on how they persevered, how they were inspired and how they are extending the path for the next generations of women.