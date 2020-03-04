Jeffrey Osborne will be featured in ‘Tribute to Love and Legends’ Concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne will be featured in the Tribute to Love and Legends Concert.
The tribute will honor some of America’s most beloved and iconic musical artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Luther Vandross.
In addition to Osborne’s tribute to love, vocalist Nia Simmons will offer a tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin.
Luther Vandross’s tribute will be performed by Jerel Crockett and Gary Walker will give honor to the multi-talented Stevie Wonder.
A Jammin’ After-Party will continue festivities in Dominion Energy Center’s Rhythm Hall.
The public is invited to dance with DJ Sayeed, laugh with comedian Jammin’ Jay Lamont, and enjoy the talents of vocalist Jerel Crockett.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Dominion Energy Center’s website, by phone at 800-513-3849 (ETIX) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box office.
Prices of tickets start at $49.50.
The concert will take place at the Dominion Energy Center on July 18 at 8 p.m.
