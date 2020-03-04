‘I wasn’t surprised he won’: Republican Party of Virginia reacts to Biden’s victory in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite Joe Biden winning the Democratic Primary in Virginia Tuesday, Republicans say President Donald Trump will still claim victory in November.
Republican Party of Virginia Chair Jack Wilson called Biden’s victory unsurprising.
“In the last few days with the more moderate Democrats, if that’s what you want to call them, coalescing around Joe Biden, and a lot of the established Democrats in Virginia endorsing him, I wasn’t surprised he won,” Wilson said.
Biden was endorsed by Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and former Governor Terry McAuliffe ahead of Super Tuesday.
Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger gave her endorsement to Biden moments after polls closed Tuesday saying, “I believe Joe Biden has the empathy, decency, and heart for the American people that we need in the White House, and I am proud to support his candidacy.”
“Joe has frequently said that our country’s best days lie ahead, and I deeply believe that to be true,” Spanberger added. “However, I know that our march towards progress must be rooted in a commitment to all Americans, and it requires continued, fearless, and earnest work to create an ever-better future for our country, our children, and our grandchildren. I know Joe Biden can lead this charge as President of the United States.”
Former Presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar also gave their official support to Biden Monday night.
However, Wilson is curious how close Bernie Sanders will come in with the votes here in the Commonwealth.
“I think there’s clearly a panic on the Democratic side to coalesce around Joe Biden because the worst fear for the Democrats is that Bernie Sanders gets the nomination,” he added.
Despite Biden's victory, Republicans feel confident heading into the second stretch of the campaign season.
“We’re really excited about having President Trump on the ballot in November,” Wilson said. “Virginia is one of the targeted states for the President’s re-election and we’re confident with whoever the Democrats ultimately come up with that President Trump will prevail in Virginia and get re-elected in November.”
Wilson said the party is already planning a convention in Richmond at the beginning of May to nominate delegates and kick off Trump’s campaign in the Commonwealth.
That’s why there was no Republican primary Tuesday, despite 13 other states holding Republican primaries.
“He’ll have a tough schedule as we get into the fall, but Virginia is one of those states that the President’s team has put on the map as one he can win in the United States,” Wilson said. “So, we’re pleased Virginia is one of those targeted states and we’ll obviously welcome the President.”
The RPV also says Trump has made good on his promises to the American people since the 2016 campaign trail.
“Minority unemployment is at all time lows, women’s unemployment is at the lowest level since 1953, and there have never been better opportunities for the youth of this country," Wilson said. "Biden and the rest of the Democrats want to destroy all of the accomplishments this administration has made, but we won’t let that happen. We made America great again in 2016 and we’re going to keep it great in 2020.”
Trump has not commented specifically on Biden’s victory here in Virginia. However, his campaign manager released the following statement regarding the results from Super Tuesday:
“The results only increase the likelihood that no candidate will have enough delegates for a first ballot victory at their convention, which only means more chaos! The media is hyperventilating about Joe Biden but everyone should remember that he is just as terrible a candidate right now as he was a few days ago. At the same time, establishment Democrats have ganged up to try to deny Bernie Sanders the nomination, which is causing even more mayhem. Even if Bernie is not on November’s ballot, his big government socialist ideas will be because they have become mainstream in today’s Democrat Party. President Trump will wipe the floor with whatever Democrat is unlucky enough to be the nominee.”
