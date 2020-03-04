Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland. Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home victory this season. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland, which has dropped three of its last four. Anthony Cowan added 19 points for the Terps. The game ended with Rutgers fans on the court celebrating.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points and the Sacramento Kings held on after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday night. Bogdanovic finished with 21 points, Buddy Hield scored 17 and Cory Joseph added 14 as the Kings had seven players in double figures on a wild night when they won despite being held to 19 points in the third quarter. Bradley Beal had 35 points for Washington. Rui Hachimura added 20 points and Davis Bertans scored 18 on six 3-pointers. The Kings have won six of seven since the All-Star break.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nick Sherod made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points during a 23-6 second-half run and Richmond clinched a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a 80-63 victory against Davidson. Sherod scored all but two of his 19 points after halftime. Blake Francis added 18 and Grant Golden 15 for the Spiders. Kellan Grady scored 21 and Jon Axel Gudmunsson had 18 for the Wildcats. Davidson led 55-52 with nine minutes left before Nathan Cayo scored inside for Richmond to spark the long burst.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Caleb Homesley scored 14 points, Scottie James added 11 points and 10 rebounds as top-seeded Liberty beat eighth-seeded NJIT 55-49 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 13 points for Liberty. Zach Cooks scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead NJIT. San Antonio Brinson and Souleymane Diakite had 13 points apiece. The Flames will face No. 4 seed Stetson in a semifinal on Thursday. The Flames never trailed after making their first basket and led by double digits for most of the second half.