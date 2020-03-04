Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points and the Sacramento Kings held on after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday night. Bogdanovic finished with 21 points, Buddy Hield scored 17 and Cory Joseph added 14 as the Kings had seven players in double figures on a wild night when they won despite being held to 19 points in the third quarter. Bradley Beal had 35 points for Washington. Rui Hachimura added 20 points and Davis Bertans scored 18 on six 3-pointers. The Kings have won six of seven since the All-Star break.