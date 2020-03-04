Gov. Northam will hold press conference on coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference about preparations the state of Virginia will take on the coronavirus crisis.
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), no cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Virginia at this time.
VDH says they are monitoring and investigating reports of illness potentially associated with COVID-19.
Only people who are sick and meet specific criteria are tested for it.
VDH’s website states that 11 people have been tested for the specific strain of the respiratory illness.
The majority of the people tested are in northern Virginia and have not tested positive for the illness.
Ways to protect yourself from the coronavirus is by avoiding contact with people who are sick and by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Governor Northam will be addressing how Virginia is preparing for the coronavirus at 10 a.m. at the Patrick Henry Building.
