Forecast: A warm and gorgeous Wednesday, then turning a bit cooler

No significant rain any time soon

By Andrew Freiden | March 4, 2020 at 4:09 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny with mild temperatures the next couple of days.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Breezy or windy. Mostly cloudy and looking dry. A few pop up showers in the afternoon, especially on the Northern neck and middle peninusula. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, Breezy, and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m., turn your clocks forward one hour.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.