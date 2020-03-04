Forecast: A warm and gorgeous Wednesday, then turning a bit cooler

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny with mild temperatures the next couple of days.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Breezy or windy. Mostly cloudy and looking dry. A few pop up showers in the afternoon, especially on the Northern neck and middle peninusula. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, Breezy, and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s and upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m., turn your clocks forward one hour.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.