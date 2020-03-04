'Dukes Southern Sauces’ will hit shelves this month

“We wanted to celebrate the great tastes that the South is known for. And what better way than to launch these sauces with the respected Duke’s brand name—a name with over 100 years of experience bringing smiles to faces throughout the south!” Erin Hatcher, Director of Marketing for Sauer Brands, Inc explains. “Food in the South, especially barbecue and dipping sauces, are revered. The Duke’s great name now gets a seat at the table moving beyond mayonnaise. Consumer response was overwhelming in support of Duke’s Southern Sauces!”