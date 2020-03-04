Demolition underway at former Macy’s store in preparation for new aquatics center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Demolition has begun at Regency Square in preparation for the future NOVA Aquatics Center at the old Macy’s store.
The new aquatic center is being built as part of a major redevelopment project in Henrico’s west end.
The NOVA Aquatics Center at Regency will have three pools; two 25-meter pools that can be used for warm up and cool down, and one 50-meter lap pool.
"It's part of our initiative to keep kids ‘drown proof’ and to teach swimming to all kids in Henrico," said Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon.
On Wednesday, County leaders posted photos of the demolition to social media.
“Crews have ripped down the escalators and are now working on taking out the ceiling and flooring,” the post said. “There are a few reminders inside that this was once a department store.”
The facility will not only serve as a hub for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, but also provide swim lessons and swim team pool time for Henrico County Public School students.
“Swimming is becoming more popular nationwide,” said NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Executive Director Ann McGee. “It’s now the fourth most popular sport in the country … I think that this is a swimming community between the many swim clubs here and the number of kids who compete, who swim in their summer league programs, and now in schools.”
The project is a private-public partnership between the County, NOVA Swimming and Regency Square.
Regency Square will commit $10 million as part of its redevelopment plan for the property. NOVA Swimming contributing $3 million in addition to Henrico’s part.
“Henrico County’s $1.75 million that will be paid out over five years,” O’Bannon said. “It’s public money, but it’s for public use… where Henrico will get 30 years of a great pool.”
In October 2019 the County released new renderings of what the aquatics center will look like.
The facility is expected to open sometime in 2021.
