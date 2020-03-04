Cherry Blossoms expected to hit peak bloom in late March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cherry blossoms in Washington D.C are expected to hit peak bloom in late March.
The National Park Service announced that D.C’s cherry blossoms will be hitting peak bloom on March 27-30.
The 2020 National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held March 20 through April 12.
The Washingtonian says the festival commemorates Japan’s 1912 gift of more than 3,000 cherry trees to the city of D.C.
The festival will include the blossom kite festival on March 28 and a parade on April 4.
For more information on the festival, visit the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s website.
