Blind Midlothian man shares how he casts his ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Noel Romey hopes by sharing his story he can inspire others to vote knowing anyone can cast a ballot. Romey uses is an electronic machine that audibly reads the ballot and the names of candidates, so those who are blind can vote on their own.
He hopes by sharing his story with others who might need some extra help voting - whether that’s a blind person, or someone who needs help reading small font - will know the technology is available. Now, he is able to vote by himself.
“I think just having the independence and not having to ask other people to do something so simple as make a line," said Romey.
You do need a particular ballot to use the machine, but you just have to ask for it when you arrive.
Another option, making voting more accessible to those over the age of 65 or you have a disability, is voting curbside. A driver just pulls up, a polling worker brings a ballot to the car, and a vote is cast!
